OESC launches hotline to help Oklahomans with questions about tax form

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As Americans are preparing for tax season, the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission is working to help those who have questions.

The OESC announced that it has launched a dedicated hotline and online virtual agent to assist Oklahomans who have questions regarding 1099-G tax forms they received from the agency.

“We have proactively established a dedicated team and resources to help Oklahomans with their 1099-G tax form questions and find a resolution,” said OESC Executive Director Shelley Zumwalt. “Receiving a 1099-G form can be a normal process in reporting yearly taxes, but we understand there will be unique challenges for many in filing taxes this year. We have set up these resources to address concerns, including those who may not have received their form.”

Oklahomans can either call (405) 521-6099 or visit the OESC website and utilize the virtual agent at the bottom right of the screen.

If an individual believes they are a victim of identity theft, in addition to contacting the OESC hotline or Virtual Agent, they should also file a police report with their local police department, file a report with the Attorney General’s office and follow the detailed steps the Internal Revenue Service has provided.