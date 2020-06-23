OESC launches new website to enhance user experience

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As thousands of Oklahomans still try to navigate their way through filing for unemployment benefits, officials say the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission has launched a new website.

“We know how people interact with technology is a big factor in people’s overall experience with an organization, so we want to ensure people who visit our site find the information and help they need while having a good user experience,” said Shelley Zumwalt, OESC Interim Executive Director. “We’re excited to launch our new online presence to better serve Oklahomans with more functionality and better engagement.”

Officials say the new website is designed to enhance the user’s experience by providing a modern feel and look. A new message center is up front with timely updates on closures, fraud, and other related topics.

Authorities say the ui.ok.gov site is still the place for people to go to file for unemployment benefits. The new website will link to that page where claimants can file their claim, check the status of their claim, and get answers to frequently asked questions regarding unemployment.

“Our focus has been trying to get helpful information in the hands of those that need it,” Zumwalt said. “It’s been an unprecedented time and we’re working constantly to keep up with demand — I think this new website will greatly help those new to the process find answers quickly or find location information for our regional job centers around the state.”

The new website will be live on Wednesday, June 24.