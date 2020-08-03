OESC names new chief of staff

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – After handling thousands of unemployment claims from Oklahomans, the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission announced that it has a new chief of staff.

The OESC has named Claudia Conner as chief of staff. In that role, she will oversee the daily management of OESC operations and coordinate activities within all departments, projects, and initiatives.

“I am very excited to bring in Claudia as a trusted advisor and leader for OESC staff,” said OESC Interim Executive Director Shelley Zumwalt. “Her legal experience will help increase efficiencies and compliance with applicable laws while her experience in state government will help maintain a positive organizational culture that values integrity, strong work ethic, problem solving, excellence, resilience, creativity and community inclusion, both internally and externally.”

Conner has served as municipal counselor at the City of Bethany where she drafted laws and legal memorandum regarding city issues. She also advised the mayor and city council on legal issues.

She was also deputy director, general counsel at the Oklahoma Department of Tourism & Recreation and general counsel of the Oklahoma Department of Commerce.

Conner spent seven years as assistant attorney general acting as the chief legal counsel for the agency where she addressed worker’s compensation issues and instituted changes, which resulted in savings to the agency.

