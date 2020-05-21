OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahomans who are eligible for 13 weeks of extended unemployment benefits may now file for those benefits online.

The federal Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation program is designed for individuals who have exhausted regular unemployment benefits. Eligible claimants will receive an additional 13 weeks of relief for the period of March 29, 2020, through the week ending December 26, 2020.

“The online application process is up and running,” said Secretary for Digital Transformation David Ostrowe. “Individuals should login to their ui.ok.gov account and follow the instructions to apply for PEUC relief.”

Officials say claimants whose benefit year ended after July 1, 2019 will need to file a new regular unemployment claim before a PEUC claim can be submitted.

“It’s important that individuals first file for regular unemployment benefits,” Ostrowe said. “The system is designed to determine eligibility in stages. Just as with PUA, PEUC applicants must have exhausted their regular unemployment benefits in order to file for extended benefits.”

To qualify for PEUC, claimants must:

Have a benefit year ending after July 1, 2019

Exhausted their regular unemployment benefit allowance

File the PEUC application

For claimants who exhausted their regular benefit allowance after the week ending March 28, 2020, the PEUC claim will be effective the Sunday following the week in which their claim was exhausted.

For individuals who exhausted benefits prior to the week ending March 28, 2020, the effective date of the PEUC claim will be March 29, 2020.

“PEUC claimants will also receive the FPUC payment of an additional $600 per week through the week ending July 25, 2020,” Ostrowe said. “These payments may be backdated to March 29, 2020, depending on when an individual’s regular unemployment benefits were exhausted.”

Officials also stress that the Memorial Day holiday will impact claimants in various ways.

Inbound call centers will be closed, but Agency Tier 2 agents will be working to make calls to claimants.

Individuals receiving payment on a debit card will have the payment released on Tuesday, May 26, 2020.