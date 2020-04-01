OESC: Oklahomans should be on the lookout for fake unemployment compensation websites, scammers

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – If you’ve lost your job due to COVID-19, the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission says you should only file a wage claim with the state’s official site.

“Individuals laid off due to COVID-19 closures are being asked for both payment and processing information when filing a claim on fraudulent unemployment compensation sites,” said OESC Executive Director Robin Roberson. “The only secure way to file for benefits in Oklahoma is through the official OESC website.”

Individuals do not require and should not accept assistance from an unknown source to file a claim for unemployment benefits.

“We understand there are many fraudulent sites out there seeking to take advantage of people out of work through no fault of their own,” Roberson said. “We received a record number of first-time claims last week and they’re being processed at no charge to the claimant.”

If a website or telemarketer claims to be able to help you file an unemployment claim for a fee, asks for a credit card number, or bank account information – report the site or phone number to the Consumer Protection Division of the Office of Attorney General.