OESC opens new field office in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahomans who are still out of work and need unemployment benefits will now have another opportunity for help.

The Oklahoma Employment Security Commission announced that it is opening a new Oklahoma City field office just two miles north of the Oklahoma State Capitol.

The site, located at 5005 N. Lincoln Blvd., will replace the Eastside American Job Center beginning Monday, Aug. 17.

“We’re shifting staff and resources to this one centrally-located facility to provide more access in the Oklahoma City area,” said OESC Interim Executive Director Shelley Zumwalt. “The larger space allows us to serve more Oklahomans, as well as continue to provide space for social distancing measures.”

Claimants needing assistance can come in person to the facility or talk with a representative over the phone at (405) 426-8850.

The new Oklahoma City American Job Center will utilize staff and resources from the Eastside location as well as the previously closed Brookwood location.

Those seeking employment or unemployment assistance can visit any of OESC’s 27 field offices across Oklahoma for walk-ins, in-person and telephone appointments.

A full list of offices and their contact information can be found here.

LATEST STORIES: