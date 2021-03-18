OESC preparing to implement new federal COVID-19 relief bill

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Employment Security Commission says it is working to implement the new federal COVID-19 relief bill that President Biden signed last week.

Officials say the unemployment rate in Oklahoma dropped to 4.3% for January, which is 12th in the nation and below the national average.

“Thanks to the innovative and strategic solutions provided by our dedicated team at OESC, we expect to begin distributing payments from the new federal relief bill by the end of next week (Saturday, March 27),” said Shelley Zumwalt, OESC Executive Director. “I commend our team for working around the clock this past week to allow us to quickly implement the benefits package and get payments to Oklahomans in need.”

Claimants should continue to file for unemployment benefits as usual.

The new COVID-19 relief package extends federal unemployment benefits to Oklahomans through Sept. 6.

Officials say the package extends the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation, and the $300 weekly benefit from the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program.