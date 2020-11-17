OESC releases tips for faster ID verification for claimants

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – If you are filing for unemployment, the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission says it has implemented a new verification system to prevent fraudulent claims.

On Monday, the OESC announced that it is requiring claimants filing weekly claims to verify their identity to process unemployment claims.

“The rollout of online identity verification is a huge leap forward, and we want to ensure that Oklahomans are able to verify their identity as quickly and efficiently as possible,” said Shelley Zumwalt, OESC executive director. “Without verification, claimants will not be able to claim unemployment benefits. In addition, Digital ID verification will happen every 90 days, so the sooner claimants can get used to the process, the easier it will be for future attempts.”

If you haven’t verified your identity, the agency says there are a few simple guidelines to follow.

Photo ID tips

Ensure all edges, especially the four corners are visible

Ensure the photo is not blurry and is clearly visible

Take the photo in a well-lit area

Use indirect light to avoid glare

Place the ID on a contrasting background

Facial photo tips

Have a plain, single-colored wall as a background

Face the camera directly – include your shoulders and top of your head

Have the camera at eye level – do not hold the camera too high or too low

Ensure the area is well lit with no backlight

Do not wear sunglasses or a hat, and ensure hair is not obstructing your face.

If you have an issue with the verification, call (405) 521-2371.

