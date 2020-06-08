OESC running into additional problems while trying to pay unemployment benefits

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – In her first weekend on the job, Oklahoma Employment Security Commission Interim Director Shelley Zumwalt says OESC was able to process 29% of its backlogged claims.

The goal was to process the majority of the remaining claims in the next week, but Zumwalt says they keep running into problems.

“We had two issues that happened over the weekend,” Zumwalt told KFOR. “The first one was an error code that people received from answering a question that basically said you’re not going to get paid.”

Zumwalt says the second issue was a DUA error popping up on around 2,000 claims.

She says both of those have been resolved, and the claims with those issues are being being paid.

At the same time, Zumwalt knows those are far from the only problems people are having.

“It feels like every time we fix something, we break glass in another place,” Zumwalt said. “To the claimants, it’s just another broken piece. So trying to make sure we don’t over step and say yay, yay, yay, the reality is there are so many people that are like, ‘what about me?’”

J.D. Cook is one of the claimants still waiting for his benefits.

Cook says he’s self employed, and first filed for PUA benefits more than two months ago.

So far, his claims says he’s approved for one of those weeks but he still hasn’t received any money.

“I’m done,” Cook told KFOR. “I mean, all my savings are gone, bank account is empty, credit cards are maxed out.”

Cook says the system is so broken that even when he gets an agent on the phone, they are as frustrated with everything as he is.

“They could not enter any information, they were totally confused,” Cook said. “They had tech assistants on the line, and the employee actually said I give up.”

Zumwalt says she knows people like Cook are frustrated, and she is too. She says she wants people at home to know OESC is doing everything it can to get them the money they desperately need.

“I truly don’t want anyone thinking that there’s some big conspiracy going on where we are trying not to pay people,” Zumwalt said. “That’s not it at all. If I could flip a switch and get everyone paid, I would.”