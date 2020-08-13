OESC sees continued unemployment claim decline

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Employment Security Commission is reporting a continued decline in unemployment claims.

Both initial and continued unemployment claims four-week moving average went down for the seventh consecutive week last week, dropping 14.3 percent and 2.7 percent respectively from the previous week, according to an OESC news release.

“As unemployment numbers continue to decrease, we are maintaining our commitment to helping Oklahomans get their unemployment benefits,” said OESC Interim Executive Director Shelley Zumwalt. “We’re working on technology solutions, continuing to train employees and implementing new measures to combat fraud.”

Weekly unemployment numbers for the week ending on Saturday, Aug. 8 are as follows:

• For the week ending Aug. 8, the advance number of initial claims, unadjusted, totaled 4,673, a decrease of 1,936 from the previous week’s revised level of 6,609.

• Initial claims’ four-week moving average was 7,522, a decrease of 1,252 from the previous week’s revised average of 8,774.

• The advance unadjusted number of continued claims totaled 118,131, a decrease of 4,990 from the previous week’s revised level of 123,121.

• Continued claims’ four-week moving average was 124,001, a decrease of 3,450 from the previous week’s revised average of 127,451.

Federal unemployment assistance is available to Oklahomans.

The U.S. Department of Labor is providing further guidance on the Lost Wages Assistance (LWA) program, which would provide up to $400 per week in additional benefits from Aug. 1 to Dec. 27 for claimants in most unemployment insurance programs.

“OESC is working with state and national leadership to assess our state’s options regarding the recently announced U.S. Department of Labor’s Lost Wages Assistance (LWA) program and guidance,” Zumwalt said. “We do not have details to share yet, but will provide updates as available.”

Individuals seeking CARES Act unemployment benefits are advised to go to https://ui.ok.gov and create an account with the Get Started button to connect their Social Security number and pull all unemployment information into one location.

OESC can help Oklahomans seeking new employment by connecting them with available employment through https://okjobmatch.com/.

