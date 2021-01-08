OESC sends Continued Assistance payments to 35,000 Oklahomans

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials with the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission say the agency paid benefits to nearly 35,000 claimants on Thursday.

The payments were sent to claimants whose PUA or PEUC benefits ended due to the expiration of the CARES Act, but who still had benefit weeks remaining on their claim.

“Yesterday, OESC paid out the first week of benefits from the Continued Assistance Act to nearly 35,000 eligible claimants. We identified these claim types as ones that could be paid out with the guidance we have on hand and did not want to hold these benefits back to wait on other updates needed. These payments come less than one week from claimants’ initial file date on Jan. 3, which is significantly faster than the payout of CARES Act funding in the spring of 2020.

OESC is taking a phased approach to paying claimants starting today to pay out the PUA and PEUC extended benefits. In the first phase, we will pay claimants who were not paid the maximum amount of benefits under the original CARES Act.

The next phase is for the people that have maxed out and exhausted their claims before the expiration dates of the PUA, PEUC, or SEB programs. We expect that this group of people will be paid out by Jan. 24. Additionally, FPUC or the $300 additional benefit claimants will receive on top of their weekly benefit amount will begin paying out on Jan. 24 as well.

OESC is committed to helping Oklahomans, and all departments are working overtime to process payments and continue putting the necessary updates in place to pay out federal benefits to eligible claimants. By the end of January, we expect that nearly all claimants will receive their benefits for PUA, PUEC, and FPUC.”

OESC Executive Director Shelley Zumwalt