OESC streamlines process to report unemployment fraud

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As officials at the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission work to tackle a backlog of unemployment claims, authorities say they are streamlining the process to make it easier to report unemployment fraud.

Oklahoma has paid more than $1 billion in unemployment claims in April and May, but there are countless others still waiting for help.

Officials say they are also continuously battling fraudulent claims.

Now, the OESC, the Oklahoma Attorney General’s Office, and the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigations has teamed up to streamline the process of reporting a fraudulent claim.

If you need to report fraudulent activity on your account, visit the OESC website.

