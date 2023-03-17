OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – The former General Counsel and Chief of Staff for the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission is suing her prior employer due to alleged age discrimination.

According to the lawsuit filed in November and now in a Federal court, the General Counsel and Chief of Staff for the agency was fired just days after reporting alleged sexual harassment incident made by a vendor.

The EEOC has already been involved in the complaint and has given the go ahead to file the suit, in which the former employee says her dismissal was due to the complaint of sexual harassment, along with her age and sex.

OESC responded to KFOR stating, “It is our policy to not comment on pending litigation, but we look forward to presenting our case in court and obtaining judgement in our favor.”