OESC to hold 2 more unemployment claim processing events in Midwest City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Employment Security Commission will hold two more unemployment claim processing events in Midwest City.

OESC officials issued a news release Thursday announcing more than $2.1 billion in unemployment benefits since March.

OESC announced this sum on what was supposed to be the final day in a series of unemployment claim processing events at the Reed Event Center in Midwest City.

However, OESC officials said in the news release that they have added two more events at the Reed Center, one to be held on Monday, July 13 and the other on Tuesday, July 14.

“We’ve made significant progress to help Oklahomans receive their unemployment benefits over the past several days at our events in Midwest City. Our team has been working tirelessly and has ensured we meet our anticipated goal of serving 500 Oklahomans every single day we have had our in-person events over the past week,” said OESC Interim Executive Director Shelley Zumwalt.

Claim processing events will also be held at Expo Square in Tulsa on Wednesday, July 15 and Thursday, July 16.

OESC released the following unemployment numbers for the week ending on Saturday, July 4:

• For the file week ending July 4, the advance number of initial claims, unadjusted, totaled 7,562, a decrease of 10,843 from the previous week’s revised level of 18,405.

• For the same file week, the less volatile initial claims four-week moving average was 42,340, a decrease of 17,491 from the previous week’s revised average of 59,831.

• For the file week ending July 4, the advance unadjusted number of continued claims totaled 123,267, a decrease of 42,031 from the previous week’s revised level of 165,298.

• For the same file week, the four-week moving average was 161,029, a decrease of 8,382 from the previous week’s revised average of 169,411.

“Individuals seeking unemployment benefits under the CARES Act should go to https://ui.ok.gov and create an account with the Get Started button to connect their social security number and pull all unemployment information into one location,” the news release states. “Unemployment claimants should be aware that not returning to work when recalled or when work is available could potentially lead to disqualification from receiving unemployment benefits.”

Latest Stories