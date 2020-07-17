OESC to host additional Tulsa event to help Oklahomans file unemployment claims

TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – Oklahomans who still need help filing unemployment benefits claims will have another chance to meet face-to-face with staff at the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission.

The OESC announced an additional Tulsa claims processing event for Friday, July 24 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

In all, OESC will host three days of claims processing events next week at Expo Square in the lower level of the River Spirit Expo.

The July 22 and July 23 events will take place from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. as planned.

Organizers say claimants will be able to pick up passes for next week’s events on July 21 at 1 p.m. at Expo Square.

“We’ve helped more than 5,000 Oklahomans across the state get the benefits they need from these events so far, but we know there is more work to be done,” said OESC Interim Executive Director Shelley Zumwalt. “We had two successful events in Tulsa this week and look forward to serving 2,000 additional claimants next Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.”

Organizers say OESC staff will be practicing social distancing, and staff and claimants are asked to wear masks for the entirety of the event.

To accommodate these events and provide the staffing needed to serve claimants at Expo Square, the Muskogee, Okmulgee, Sapulpa and downtown Tulsa offices will be closed on July 22 to July 24.

Public transportation stops are located less than a mile from the River Spirit Expo. More information on available routes can be found here.

OESC will be able to process many types of claims at these events, including the following:

PUA – Filed Once and Locked Out

PUA – Never Filed

Credit Card Never Received

Fraudulent Claims

Language or Technological Assistance

UI

Initial Claim Filing Assistance.

Additionally, staff members from Conduent will be working with the OESC Fraud and Credit Card teams in-person to issue payment day-of for applicable cases.

