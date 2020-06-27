OESC to process unemployment claims in person during multi-day events

MIDWEST CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Employment Security Commission will process unemployment claims in person in their continuing effort to fix the state’s unemployment benefits problem.

“We recognize that many of the claimants who have outstanding needs require in-person meetings with OESC staff to address more complex problems and we want to resolve these issues as quickly as possible,” an OESC news release states.

OESC officials will process claims in person from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. July 1-2 and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. July 8-9 at the Reed Conference Center, 5800 Will Rogers Road, in Midwest City, according to the news release.

“We are also exploring options for additional claim processing events in OKC and Tulsa in the coming weeks,” the news release states.

OESC will release additional details about the first set of events early next week.

The events will follow social distancing precautions “as closely as possible,” according to the news release.

OESC released unemployment insurance and pandemic unemployment assistance claim numbers on Thursday.

Those numbers are as follows:

Unemployment Insurance (UI) Claims

Total UI claims processed March 1 – June 21: 586,460

Total UI claims approved: 234,437

Total UI claims denied: 350,041

Total UI claims in review: 1,982

Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) Claims

Total PUA claims processed March 1 – June 21: 46,518

Total PUA claims approved: 12,221

Total PUA claims denied: 7,145

Total PUA claims in review: 990

Shelley Zumwalt, OESC Interim Executive Director, said in the OESC news release that progress has been made in going through claims, but much more progress is needed.

“Despite these promising numbers, I see the line in front of our Will Rogers Building every day. We are working tirelessly to create solutions to help Oklahomans get the help they need,” Zumwalt said. “We are continuing to evolve our processes and protocols to get Oklahomans served as efficiently and effectively as possible. This is an unprecedented time and we are processing more claims than ever before.”

Latest Stories