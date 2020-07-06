OESC: Unemployment benefits payments to likely be delayed

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Employment Security Commission says payments that typically hit accounts early Monday morning will likely be delayed.

According to OESC, due to the time required to process Sunday’s large payment file, unemployment benefits payments that usually hit accounts early Monday morning will likely be delayed until after 12 p.m. Monday and will continue to process throughout the day Monday.

Oklahomans have been waiting to get funds to pay their rent and feed their families as so many have lost jobs during the pandemic.

