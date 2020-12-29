OESC waiting for guidance to deliver new benefits

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – After President Trump signed the COVID-19 relief bill, Oklahoma’s Unemployment Agency says it is unable to begin delivering the additional benefits.

Thousands of Oklahomans are now waiting as their benefits hang in the balance.

“I wish that we didn’t have to go through this. I wish that people didn’t have to struggle through this because the struggle is hard,” said, Ashley Zimmerman, who’s waiting on benefits.

Zimmerman has been out of work since March and her benefits are set to exhaust this week.

“Today was my last check I’m gonna get…Last night I heard that Trump signed the bill, but then there were other things in limbo,” she said.

A delay in the signing of the COVID-19 relief bill cost Americans unemployment benefits.

Zimmerman says she worries what the delay will mean for Oklahoma.

“I’m hoping that they get their stuff together so that we don’t have to worry or anything because that’s not fair to the American people,” said Zimmerman.

Director Shelley Zumwalt was unavailable for an interview Monday, but offered a statement regarding the situation.

“OESC has been notified that the president signed the additional federal unemployment relief package, which will provide benefits for Oklahomans who are still in need of assistance. The agency is waiting for details from the U.S. Department of Labor (DOL), but will move as quickly as possible to distribute the funds once we receive their guidance.

At this point, we can advise claimants that they do not need to file a new UI or PUA claim if they have an existing one, even if their benefits exhausted earlier this year. However, we are still awaiting guidance and additional information about requirements from the U.S. DOL that will allow us to start work on updating our systems to pay out these new benefits.”

Zimmerman says she hopes she won’t wait much longer.

“I’m still a little nervous because the last time it took a few weeks and then that would mean us being without any kind income,” said Zimmerman.