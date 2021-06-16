OESC warns of fake account trying to get claimant information

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities with an Oklahoma state agency say they are investigating after someone posed as an agency official to get the personal information of Oklahomans.

Officials with the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission has received reports that there is an Instagram user posing as an agency official.

As a result, this person has been able to steal claimant information.

Authorities say that an account that is using the name Richard McPherson has been privately messaging individuals and asking for personal or claim information.

However, the account is not associated with OESC or any of its officials.

Officials are asking you to report the account to Instagram and not respond to any private messages.

For more information on identity theft, visit the IRS website.