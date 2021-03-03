OESC warns some employment benefits set to expire in March

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – It’s been nearly one year since Oklahoma’s unemployment agency was overwhelmed with hundreds of thousands of claims last March, and officials at the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission wants you to know your benefit status.

Traditional unemployment benefits or UI benefits only last one year or 52 weeks, meaning many people who applied last March are at risk of losing their benefits if they do not reapply.

“There’s actually a countdown clock that starts when you apply,” said the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission.

If your benefits are set to expire soon, you’ll need to reapply online. Zumwalt says this process should be much simpler than the first application process.

“We already know who you are, we’ve gotten your information. As long as there’s not a dramatic change in your circumstance or you put in wrong information, it should be a pretty easy process,” said Zumwalt.

It’s possible that some who qualified for UI benefits last March might not qualify this year, but Zumwalt says even if that’s the case, there will still be a set of benefits most will qualify for.

“If the wages you earned in the previous year make you eligible for a UI claim, then you would receive the UI claim. If you’re not monetarily eligible, you will still be able to be on PEUC, it will just be an extension of that federal benefit,” said Zumwalt.

All 28 regional OESC offices are now open for in-person visits or phone calls.