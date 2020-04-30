OESC: Weekly unemployment claims decline slightly

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As many Oklahomans head back to work, officials with the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission said the number of initial unemployment insurance claims declined slightly.

Officials say close to 275,000 Oklahomans are out of work due to the ongoing energy crisis and COVID-19 related job losses.

For the week ending on April 25, unadjusted initial claims in Oklahoma totaled 42,577, which was a drop of more than 4,000 from the previous adjusted week level.

“Although our weekly number of initial claims have fallen each of the last three weeks, this has

been a record-setting month for unemployment in Oklahoma,” said OESC Executive Director

Robin Roberson. “We are certainly looking forward to getting residents back in the job market in a

safe, measured approach. In the meantime, we’re relentlessly working to resolve eligibility issues

and connect claimants with benefits.”

So far, more than 300 employees are focused soley on unemployment fraud, PUA claims processing, and quick reduction in the number of Tier 2 call center claimants who need approval of their unemployment application.

“We know Oklahomans are struggling with how to care for their families and meet financial

obligations during this crisis,” Roberson said. “We are moving mountains to resolve claim eligibility

issues and transforming the agency website to improve self-help options, provide claims status

updates, and ensure direct deposit capability to offset vendor and mail delays in receiving a

prepaid debit card to access paid benefits.”

Officials say it is important for claimants to return to work if possible. Not returning to work when work is available could be considered ‘refusal to work’ and designated as voluntarily terminating employment. That could potentially disqualify a claimant from receiving unemployment benefits.

If claimants return to work full-time, they should keep their unemployment claim open with OESC and not certify a weekly claim. If they return part-time, a claimant may continue to certify their weekly claim and must report all gross earnings for the week to potentially receive a partial benefit.