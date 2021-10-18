OESC working to stop benefits fraud

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Employment Security Commission announced that it is putting more resources into its work search audits to help stop fraudulent activity.

“Although in August Oklahoma saw the highest number of citizens participating in the workforce in state history, many employers are still struggling to find employees,” said Shelley Zumwalt, OESC Executive Director. “The agency is putting more resources and effort into our work search audits to ensure only eligible claimants are receiving benefits and to encourage participation in the workforce. Employers can help improve claimant participation in the workforce and reduce fraud by keeping records of all individuals applying for and interviewing for open positions. In the event of a claimant work search audit, the agency may contact employers to verify information.”

In order to claim unemployment benefits, claimants must conduct at least two work searches per week and keep documentation of their efforts for two years, even after finding employment.

Through a random process, OESC chooses claimants to audit to ensure they are following the requirements.

Claimants are also encouraged to upload their work searches to OKJobMatch.com where they can easily keep track of their efforts. In the event of a work search audit, the agency looks to OKJobMatch.com first for documentation of work search activity. If no records are found, OESC will contact the claimant and ask for additional information on their searches.

“OESC is committed to getting funds into the hands of eligible claimants while stopping fraudulent activity from occurring,” said Zumwalt. “More importantly, we are focused on connecting claimants to employment opportunities, and work searches are just one element the agency uses to help claimants rejoin the workforce.”