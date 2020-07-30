OESC wraps up unemployment claims events across Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Employment Security Commission says it has wrapped up its events across the state aimed at helping Oklahomans in need of unemployment benefits.

Throughout several weeks of claims events across the state, officials with OESC say they have helped nearly 10,000 claimants get their unemployment benefits.

“Our most visible effort to help our fellow Oklahomans has concluded with resounding success,” Interim Executive Director Shelley Zumwalt said. “That’s thousands of people who not only have their benefits but also are not having to spend hours on the phone.”

Also, the agency has paid $2.6 billion in claims since March 1.

The state’s 27 regional offices remain open and will continue to assist claimants.

“While these claims events have taken place, we’ve lowered our call volume, hired and are training new staff, which will double the number of staff in the OESC Oklahoma City and Tulsa call centers, and continued processing claims at a high level,” she said.

Staff at regional offices are able to assist with topics including Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, fraudulent claims, technological help, unemployment insurance and initial claims filing. The centers also have information about local work opportunities and how to access needed services available where claimants live.

“At this point, we aren’t planning additional claims events, but I am constantly taking the temperature of the situation,” Zumwalt said. “If another effort is needed to serve our claimants, I will take action to make that happen.”

The number of people filing for unemployment for the first time dropped during the week of July 25 to 7,614. That is down from the previous week’s total of 9,879. Officials stress that number has been falling since late June.

Also, the number of people who are still getting unemployment benefits dropped to 118,809.

