JONES, Okla. (KFOR) — An off-duty game warden discovered dozens of deer parts dumped on the side of the road as he was driving near Jones on November 27, according to a post on the Oklahoma Game Wardens’ Facebook page.

Game wardens say the parts included more than 170 legs, many of them with tags attached that appeared to have hunting license numbers.

Deer parts in a pickup truck bed. Photo courtesy Oklahoma Game Wardens.

After an investigation that included speaking with a wild game processor, wardens were able to track down the person responsible for dumping the remains.

The suspect—whose name has not been released—is said to have confessed to dumping the parts, and criminal charges are now pending.

Wardens say game processors often get requests from people for discarded deer parts to be used for things such as fertilizer and chicken feed.