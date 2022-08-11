MIAMI, Okla. (KFOR) – While saving lives may be a common occurrence for nurses, one Oklahoma nurse is being credited for saving a life while off-duty.

Shyanne Brandon, B.S.N., RN at INTEGRIS Health Miami Hospital, was attending an event by the Miami Nation’s Prairie Sun and Prairie Moon Casinos.

Pamela Satchell, who is a food and beverage manager of the casinos, was checking-in employees and guests, and handing out t-shirts.

After several hours in the July sun, Satchell decided to go for a swim.

“The only memory I have is going down the slide, landing in the water and then feeling like I was pulled under,” Satchell said. “I came up and told the lifeguard I needed help. That is really all that I can remember.”

Brandon saw Satchell being pulled from the pool, and immediately began administering medical aid.

“As I helped pull Pam out of the water, I did a quick scene check and realized I was the only one around that could help,” said Brandon. “My training with INTEGRIS Health prepared me, and God truly overcame me with a sense of calm and clarity. I could hear all these people around me scared and worried, but I stayed calm. I can only say God truly was with me at that moment.”

She helped Satchell expel water and continued life-saving measures until paramedics arrived.

Satchell spent two days in the hospital but is expected to make a full recovery.

“Shyanne will always be my personal angel,” she added. “What a blessing to have someone like her at the right place and time.”