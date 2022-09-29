OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities are investigating a deadly crash that claimed the life of an Oklahoma City police officer.

Around 12:30 a.m. on Thursday, dispatchers received a call about a head-on crash along I-44 and S.W. 29th St.

When officers arrived at the scene, they realized one of the drivers involved is an Oklahoma City police officer.

Investigators say the officer was off-duty at the time of the crash and was actually headed home from work.

“The officer was off-duty in a personal vehicle, just leaving work when the accident happened,” said Capt. Valerie Littlejohn, with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

Sadly, they were pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities say the officer was hit head-on when a driver heading the opposite direction crossed the center median into their lane.