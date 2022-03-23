STILLWATER, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Stillwater on Wednesday afternoon.

Around 12:15 p.m. on Wednesday, officers with the Stillwater Police Department prepared to execute a high-risk search warrant in the 400 block of S. Burdick.

As the team prepared to serve the search warrant, investigators spotted a vehicle leaving the scene. At that point, they tried to pull the vehicle over.

Following a short pursuit, a male suspect got out of the vehicle and tried to flee on foot.

As officers chased him, authorities claim he pulled out a firearm. That’s when one of the officers fired his gun, but no one was hit.

The suspect and a passenger in the car were taken into custody.