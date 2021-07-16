Officer injured during pursuit in northwest Oklahoma City

Oklahoma City Police

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A police chase through northwest Oklahoma City has been called off after an officer was injured during the pursuit Friday afternoon.

Authorities say the police officer was trying to take a suspect into custody when the suspect was able to get back into his car and drove away, dragging the police officer.

The officer was able to get away from the car and hit his head at NW 27th & Portland. He was transported to the hospital but no critical injuries.

Two other cars were in an accident due to the suspect vehicle’s actions after the officer let go.

Other officers in the area called off the pursuit, but are still searching for the suspect in a red Honda Civic with the driver’s side window busted out.

If you see the suspect vehicle, call 911 immediately.

No other information is available at this time.

This is a developing story.

