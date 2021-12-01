Officer injured in shooting outside Tulsa International Airport

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Police lights

TULSA, Okla. (KFOR/ KTUL) – An officer at the Tulsa International Airport was injured in a gun battle in the airport’s parking lot.

Officials told KTUL that it all started when a woman called police to say that her husband was threatening to kill her when she flew back to Tulsa.

When she landed, officers walked her to a relative’s car, but her husband started shooting at them.

Investigators say the officer was hit in the chest, but the bullet was stopped by his bulletproof vest.

The suspect was taken into custody.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More News

Pay it 4Ward

More Pay It 4ward

National News

More U.S. & World

Washington D.C.

More Washington

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Daily Oklahoma Coronavirus Data

Trending

Contact In Your Corner Team

Latest News

More News

SCAN ME: KFOR App QR Code

image of QR Code

KFOR Digital Originals

More Digital Original

Follow @KFOR on Twitter