Officer injured in shooting outside Tulsa International Airport

TULSA, Okla. (KFOR/ KTUL) – An officer at the Tulsa International Airport was injured in a gun battle in the airport’s parking lot.

Officials told KTUL that it all started when a woman called police to say that her husband was threatening to kill her when she flew back to Tulsa.

When she landed, officers walked her to a relative’s car, but her husband started shooting at them.

Investigators say the officer was hit in the chest, but the bullet was stopped by his bulletproof vest.

The suspect was taken into custody.