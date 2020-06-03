Officer-involved shooting in LeFlore County leaves one dead

LEFLORE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting that left one woman dead.

Around 1:14 a.m. on Wednesday, the Poteau Police Department received a 911 call from a homeowner in the 700 block of Dewey reporting a possible physical domestic disturbance taking place.

Poteau police and LeFlore County deputies responded to the scene.

According to the OSBI, a Poteau police officer entered the home and gave commands for 39-year-old Mary Lawrence to show her hands. Once she brought her hands up, the officer saw that she was holding a knife.

The officer ordered Lawrence to drop the knife. Instead, officials say Lawrence rushed towards the homeowner with the knife raised, at which point the officer fired.

After Lawrence was shot, law enforcement rendered aid until paramedics arrived. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The officer is on paid administrative leave.

Once OSBI’s investigation is complete, a report will be submitted to the district attorney’s Office. The district attorney will determine whether or not to file charges.