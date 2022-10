MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KFOR)- Police in Midwest City responded to a second shooting last night at around 11 p.m.

Officers responded to a domestic call in the area of SE 15th and Post, where they encountered an armed subject who refused to comply with law enforcement.

Eventually, officers opened fire on the subject, who is now deceased.

An investigation is underway and more information is expected to be released later this morning.