OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – One man is dead after a domestic call turned into an officer-involved shooting Thursday morning in northeast Oklahoma City. Officers got on scene near NE 12th Street and Lottie Avenue just before 8 a.m.

“When officers arrived, there was a man outside waving a gun around,” said Capt. Valerie Littlejohn with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

It’s still unclear what the original domestic situation was, but Littlejohn said the suspect ran inside the senior living center in the area just after officers got there.

“The officers followed him inside the building,” Littlejohn said. “It was believed that that person had shot off the firearm inside the building as well.”

Officers could be heard on scanner traffic describing a man “running through the building with a gun.” From there, officers ended up confronting him inside. Officers at that time can be heard saying “subject down” over the scanner.

“It is believed he pointed a gun at officers and one of our officers returned fire, striking the subject,” Littlejohn said. “He is deceased at the scene.”

Police are not yet releasing the man’s name, but Littlejohn said no one else was hurt in the incident.

“There should be an expectation of law enforcement and so hopefully lethal force is not the continual response that we get,” said community activist Rev. T. Sheri Dickerson.

Dickerson was on scene saying she was speaking on behalf of the community in the area as everyone awaits more details on the incident.

“We’re going to continue to ask for very specific things that the Oklahoma City Police Department should not have a problem in providing, which is transparency, accountability and answers about what happened,” Dickerson said.

We do know that only one officer fired their gun. That officer is on paid administrative leave pending the investigation, which we are told is still in its very early stages. We will continue to bring you more information as the story develops.