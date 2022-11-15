OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials are investigating an officer-involved shooting in a rural area east of the metro.

Around 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, emergency crews were called to a property near S.E. 134th and Harrah Rd. following an officer-involved shooting.

When KFOR arrived at the scene, there was a large police presence in the area.

Initial reports indicate that one officer was injured in the shooting when the suspect and officers exchanged gunfire.

The suspect is believed to be barricaded inside a structure on the property.

No other details have been released.