WEATHERFORD, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities were involved in a deadly officer-involved shooting Friday morning.

Officials say the man allegedly threatened a local business owner with a gun before leading police on a chase through Weatherford.

The business owner told investigators the suspect asked for a job application, and when the owner said they weren’t hiring, the man brandished the weapon.

Officers attempted at traffic stop based on the suspect description and when they pulled him over, the man pointed a gun at police officers but no shots were fired by either parties.

The suspect then initiated the chase and began firing shots at the officers in pursuit.

Gunfire was exchanged and officials say the suspect was shot and killed inside his vehicle.

No other information is available at this time.