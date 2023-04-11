OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – There have been hundreds of 911 calls to the Plaza Inn in less than 18 months.

The latest incident involves a man on a rampage with a machete.

“When officers arrived, they did locate a victim who had a cut on his arm,” said Captain Valerie Littlejohn with Oklahoma City Police Department

The victim had to receive multiple stitches because the injury was severe.

KFOR asked the Oklahoma City Police Department for the number of times police was called to the Plaza Inn.

Records show police responded to the motel 751 times from January 2022 until April 10, 2023.

Of those, 18 calls were for assault with a deadly weapon. Our previous report shows OCPD responded to three homicides last year.

“If we get called somewhere, officers are going to go, and sometimes we get called to a place more often than others,” said Littlejohn.

Last Tuesday, April 4, a suspect was taken into custody after an hours-long standoff. A woman called 911 saying a man tried to pull her inside his hotel room and rob her.

KFOR contacted City Councilman Todd Stone, whose ward includes Plaza Inn. We expect Councilman Stone to call us after the city council meeting.

We left a message with his assistant.

Police said the machete attack suspect is still nowhere to be found.

KFOR tried to contact the owner of the plaza inn but didn’t get an answer.