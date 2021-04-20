Officers cracking down on dangerous Oklahoma roadway

CLEVELAND COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Law enforcement officials say they are taking action regarding a dangerous stretch of roadway in Cleveland County.

Officials say sections of U.S. 77 from 60th St. to Hwy 39 in Cleveland County have been littered with excessive speeders, reckless drivers, and drivers who are driving under the influence.

As a result, there have been numerous vehicle crashes, including fatality accidents.

“We are partnering with local agencies in a special operation to protect the traveling public in this area,” Cleveland County Sheriff Chris Amason said. “This collaborative effort will allow us to provide comprehensive coverage to reduce dangerous and illegal driving that all too often results in lives lost.”

‘Operation U.S. 77 Safe Travel’ includes officers from the Noble Police Department, Lexington Police Department, Oklahoma Highway Patrol, and the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife.

“Our objective will be to reduce excessive speeding, reckless driving, impaired driving, texting and driving, and vehicle accidents,” Amason said. “This initiative will be active for 30 days to address these and other moving violations and seatbelt enforcement. Working together, we can increase public safety in Cleveland County.”