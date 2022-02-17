CYRIL, Okla. (KFOR) – Officers responding to calls in the town of Cyril in southeast Caddo County have been facing a serious challenge: no communication from their police radios.

Cyril Police Chief Makinzie Ash

“There’s going to be dead zones in the county, I get that,” said Cyril Police Chief Makinzie Ash. “But I’ve never had radio issues like I do now,” she added, noting that there is no signal at all coming from the radios.

Ash says the problem is with the equipment on the county’s radio tower several miles outside of town, which became damaged following the major winter storm that hit the region last February.

In an email to KFOR, Caddo County Sheriff Spencer Davis confirmed that the delay in repairs to the tower are “strictly a supply chain issue,” and the company responsible for the repairs will have them completed within months.

“I have been in contact with Lawton Communications numerous times since the incident occurred and at last contact they advised construction and completion should be in March or April,” he said in the statement.

Cyril Police Department

KFOR could not reach Lawton Communications for comment.

With no way to talk to the emergency dispatch department, the town’s police officers are forced to rely on cell phones or other agency radios that do have service to communicate back and forth during high stress situations. And those are solutions that could post a major safety hazard, according to the chief.

“Our handheld radios are our lifeline for dispatch and other officers to hear us, and if we do not have one, they can’t hear what’s going on, what we’re dealing with or if we’re in an altercation,” she said. “That’s not exactly a great time to have a radio go down,” she said, adding that after a year that she hopes the repairs will be made soon.

“It’s not just for myself or the officers in this department. It is all departments in this area. I do not want to stand on an officer’s doorstep and tell them and their family that they’re not coming home due to a tower not being fixed.”