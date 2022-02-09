UPDATE: The standoff came to a peaceful end around 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities were called to a southwest Oklahoma City neighborhood after gunshots were heard in the area on Wednesday morning.

Around 8 a.m. on Wednesday, Oklahoma City police were called to a disturbance near S.W. 89th and Pennsylvania Ave.

Initial reports indicated that neighbors heard gunshots near Fairview Elementary School early Wednesday morning.

Investigators soon learned that the suspect had fired shots in the backyard of a home.

When officers arrived at the scene, they said the suspect refused to come out of the house.

At this point, a standoff is ongoing and SWAT teams are on scene.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area.