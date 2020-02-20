Officers plan DUI checkpoint to find impaired drivers in Oklahoma metro

WARR ACRES, Okla (KFOR) – Law enforcement officers will be out in force to make sure drivers in the metro are not impaired.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol ENDUI team is partnering with the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office and the Warr Acres Police Department to conduct a sobriety checkpoint in Warr Acres.

Officials say the checkpoint will run from 11 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 21 to 3 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 22.

Additional law enforcement officers will be patrolling Warr Acres and Oklahoma County before, during, and after the checkpoint looking for impaired drivers.

If you plan on drinking this weekend, you are encouraged to find a safe ride by calling a sober driver or a ride-share service.

In 2018, 331 people were killed in alcohol and drug-related crashes in Oklahoma.