Officers respond to drive-by at Old Paris Flea Market

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City Police officers were called to the Old Paris Flea Market Sunday afternoon after shots were fired by suspects driving by the shop.

According to officials, shots were fired out of a grey SUV in front of the market just before 1:30 p.m. Sunday.

At this point, no one has reported injuries or damage to their vehicles.

The suspect vehicle was last seen driving north on Eastern Ave.

No other information is available at this time.

This is a breaking story. We will update this story as the news develops.