OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The holidays are here, which means many families are ordering presents for loved ones online.

As a result, those packages are delivered and often become a tempting sight for thieves.

Last week, officers with the Oklahoma City Police Department were called to a home after a family had several Christmas presents stolen off of their porch.

Investigators were able to quickly identify the suspect from surveillance video but couldn’t locate her right away.

However, they eventually tracked her down the next day and recovered most of the stolen items.

The officers then returned the presents to the local family.