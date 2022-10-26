OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities were on the scene of an alleged standoff in southwest Oklahoma City on Wednesday morning.

Early Wednesday morning, Oklahoma City police arrived at a home near S.W. 15th and Czech Hall Rd. as part of an investigation.

Officials told KFOR that they were searching for a robbery suspect, who refused to come out of the home.

Mustang Public Schools released the following statement in regards to the standoff:

“The safety and security of our students and staff is always our utmost priority. We are aware of a situation being reported in the vicinity of Trails Elementary. We have our SRO on site and our Director of Safety and Security is in contact with OKC PD as we continue to monitor the situation. After consultation with local law enforcement, there is no immediate threat to our schools, and we will welcome students this morning as we remain open. Our Transportation Department will make necessary adjustments based on guidance from law enforcement while at Trails Elementary and Meadow Brook Intermediate, once students arrive, will be on lock out (no outside activities) until the situation is resolved. We will follow up as soon as we receive additional information.”

Shortly after 7 a.m. on Wednesday, the suspect was taken into custody.