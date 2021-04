OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Police are hoping that surveillance video will lead to an arrest of two armed robbery suspects.

Late last month, Oklahoma City police were called to an armed robbery near Hefner and Rockwell.

Investigators say two victims were inside their garage when they were approached by two armed men, who demanded their belongings at gunpoint.

Now, police are working to identify the suspects.

If you have any information on the case, call CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300.