MCCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities in McCurtain County say they are searching for three inmates who escaped from the county jail.

Around 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, jailers at the McCurtain County Jail discovered four inmates missing during a routine head count.

Officials began searching for 21-year-old Justin Michael Hughes, 28-year-old Kolby Russell Watson, 21-year-old Donnie Kale Middlebrooks, and 23-year-old Jerome Lynn Rutherford, Jr.

Justin Hughes Credit: McCurtain County Jail

Donnie MIddlebrooks Credit: McCurtain County Jail

Jerome Rutherford Jr Credit: McCurtain County Sheriff’s Office

The inmates were being held on charges of distribution, possession of stolen property, and narcotics charges.

On Feb. 5, the McCurtain County Sheriff’s Office and the Choctaw Nation Tribal Police Department were able to capture Kolby Watson.

However, the other three escapees were nowhere to be found.

Now, the U.S. Marshals Service is offering a $2,500 reward for information leading to the capture of Middlebrooks, Rutherford, or Hughes.

Hughes is described as a white male, standing 5’10” tall, weighing 170 pounds with brown hair and green eyes.

Rutherford is described as a black male, standing 6’0″ tall, weighing 153 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Middlebrooks is described as a white male, standing 6’3″ tall, weighing 201 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

If you see any of the inmates, do not approach them. Instead, call 911 or the McCurtain County Sheriff’s Office at (580) 286-3331.