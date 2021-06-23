Official report released in 18-year-old’s death in pool at Oklahoma County home

OKLAHOMA COUNTY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office released the official report on an 18-year-old male dying in the pool of a home last week.

Oluwatoyin Adewole Amuda, 18, was pronounced dead at a home in the 21600 block of Villagio Drive during the early morning hours of Wednesday, June 16, according to a Sheriff’s Office incident report.

Deputies traveled to the home after receiving a call at 2:28 a.m. about an 18-year-old male found unresponsive in the pool.

When deputies arrived, they found Deer Creek firefighters administering CPR to Amuda. The report states that EMSA arrived a “short time later” and worked with firefighters to revive Amuda until 3:11 a.m., when a paramedic called the time of death.

Oluwatoyin Adewole Amuda. Photo provided to KFOR by Amuda’s family.

Lt. W. Fretz of the Sheriff’s Office spoke with the homeowner, who said that he was in bed when his daughter came in and told him that a boy was in the pool. He said he went outside and found that individuals at the home – the ages of whom were not provided – pulled the victim out of the water and laid him on the deck next to the deep end of the pool.

The homeowner said he performed CPR on the victim until Deer Creek firefighters arrived and took over.

Fretz asked the homeowner about whether alcohol was consumed.

“I asked Brad if anyone here was drinking and if there was any alcohol here and he stated not to his knowledge,” Fretz said in the police report.

The homeowner told Fretz the house is equipped with cameras, but that the cameras had not worked in about two years.

Fretz said he walked around the backyard and found two empty beer cans on the hot tub, a small plastic empty vodka bottle and an empty Jell-O package on the ground next to the patio kitchen.

He said he also found at least three areas around the pool where it appeared someone had vomited.

“One spot was red, one spot was green and one spot was yellow due to what flavor the jello (sic) was,” Fretz said.

Investigators also located two garbage receptacles in the home’s driveway, filled with empty beer cans and assorted liquor bottles.

Aaron Brillbeck, public information officer for the Sheriff’s Office, said the circumstances of the night Amuda died is under investigation.

“We’re investigating all aspects of it,” Brillbeck said. “We’re waiting on toxicology to come back.”

Brillbeck said how many teens were at the home that night is under investigation.

KFOR asked Brillbeck if the beer cans and alcohol bottles were from beverages consumed that night. He said it’s under investigation.

On the afternoon of June 16, the homeowner contacted the Sheriff’s Office and asked that a marijuana “roach” be collected from his backyard.

An official traveled to the home and the homeowner showed him a small cigarette with a burnt substance inside that smelled like burnt marijuana. The homeowner told the official he was outside his home when he saw it in the grass, according to the report.