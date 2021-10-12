Officials: 107 new COVID-19 deaths reported in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Following a data interruption, health officials are reporting a dramatic jump in COVID-19 deaths in Oklahoma.

On Tuesday, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state has had 628,294 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March of 2020.

That’s an increase of 595 cases since Monday, Oct. 11.

At this point, officials believe there are 9,531 active cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Oklahoma has seen 10,723 deaths as of Tuesday. That’s an increase of 107 deaths since Friday’s numbers were released.

Officials say there were 712 Oklahomans hospitalized with COVID-19 on average over the past three days. Authorities also noted that there were 22 pediatric hospitalizations for COVID-19 included in that number.

Health leaders say over 2.25 million Oklahomans have received their initial COVID-19 vaccine, while 1.90 million have completed the series.