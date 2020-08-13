Officials: 11 additional COVID-19 deaths bring total to 638 in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Health officials in Oklahoma say the death toll connected to the novel coronavirus has climbed to 638.

On Thursday, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state has had 46,103 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March.

That’s an increase of 705 cases in the past 24 hours, or a 1.6% increase.

Image via Pexels

Officials say there were 11 additional deaths, meaning the death toll stands at 638.

There are 600 people who are hospitalized with confirmed and suspected cases of COVID-19 as of Aug. 12.

While most of the deaths were from patients over the age of 50-years-old, one man from Oklahoma County was in the 36 to 49-year-old age range.

The breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma counties is as follows:

Adair: 358 (6 deaths) (262 recovered)

Alfalfa: 4 (3 recovered)

Atoka: 80 (67 recovered)

Beaver: 39 (39 recovered)

Beckham: 61 (1 death) (42 recovered)

Blaine: 45 (38 recovered)

Bryan: 487 (1 death) (380 recovered)

Caddo: 436 (18 deaths) (352 recovered)

Canadian: 1,275 (9 deaths) (1,082 recovered)

Carter: 358 (5 deaths) (299 recovered)

Cherokee: 470 (2 deaths) (323 recovered)

Choctaw: 202 (1 death) (167 recovered)

Cimarron: 2 ( 1 recovered)

Cleveland: 3,123 (56 deaths) (2,727 recovered)

Coal: 40 (32 recovered)

Comanche: 868 (10 deaths) (783 recovered)

Cotton: 20 (2 deaths) (15 recovered)

Craig: 90 (1 death) (76 recovered)

Creek: 657 (15 deaths) (524 recovered)

Custer: 217 (194 recovered)

Delaware: 451 (20 deaths) (378 recovered)

Dewey: 11 (9 recovered)

Ellis: 5 (4 recovered)

Garfield: 529 (6 deaths) (359 recovered)

Garvin: 235 (4 deaths) (204 recovered)

Grady: 453 (7 deaths) (399 recovered)

Grant: 16 (11 recovered)

Greer: 83 (8 deaths) (69 recovered)

Harmon: 32 (24 recovered)

Harper: 11 (10 recovered)

Haskell: 74 (1 death) (41 recovered)

Hughes: 152 (2 deaths) (115 recovered)

Jackson: 532 (7 deaths) (472 recovered)

Jefferson: 33 (29 recovered)

Johnston: 52 (39 recovered)

Kay: 254 (11 deaths) (213 recovered)

Kingfisher: 144 (116 recovered)

Kiowa: 31 (1 death) (27 recovered)

Latimer: 94 (2 deaths) (72 recovered)

Le Flore: 386 (1 death) (255 recovered)

Lincoln: 190 (3 deaths) (136 recovered)

Logan: 235 (1 death) (189 recovered)

Love: 78 (68 recovered)

Major: 37 (1 death) (27 recovered)

Marshall: 118 (1 death) (98 recovered)

Mayes: 353 (7 deaths) (262 recovered)

McClain: 464 (4 deaths) (404 recovered)

McCurtain: 879 (28 deaths) (761 recovered)

McIntosh: 202 (1 death) (172 recovered)

Murray: 78 (66 recovered)

Muskogee: 540 (16 deaths) (414 recovered)

Noble: 87 (2 deaths) (75 recovered)

Nowata: 63 (1 death) (55 recovered)

Okfuskee: 74 (1 death) (53 recovered)

Oklahoma: 11,148 (121 deaths) (9,416 recovered)

Okmulgee: 496 (3 deaths) (414 recovered)

Osage: 446 (11 deaths) (373 recovered)

Other: 2

Ottawa: 401 (3 deaths) (349 recovered)

Pawnee: 151 (3 deaths) (123 recovered)

Payne: 773 (4 deaths) (675 recovered)

Pittsburg: 395 (4 deaths) (211 recovered)

Pontotoc: 205 (2 deaths) (174 recovered)

Pottawatomie: 475 (9 deaths) (375 recovered)

Pushmataha: 112 (97 recovered)

Roger Mills: 9 (1 death) (7 recovered)

Rogers: 1,053 (19 deaths) (797 recovered)

Seminole: 248 (5 deaths) (171 recovered)

Sequoyah: 369 (4 deaths) (262 recovered)

Stephens: 209 (3 deaths) (168 recovered)

Texas: 1,066 (7 deaths) (1,038 recovered)

Tillman: 59 (1 death) (55 recovered)

Tulsa: 10,999 (113 deaths) (9,545 recovered)

Wagoner: 922 (23 deaths) (745 recovered)

Washington: 661 (39 deaths) (549 recovered)

Washita: 31 (26 recovered)

Woods: 20 (18 recovered)

Woodward: 45 (35 recovered).

(Getty)

In all, officials believe there were 6,810 active cases of COVID-19 across Oklahoma.

According to health department data on Thursday, officials believe 38,655 Oklahomans have recovered from the virus.

Although the CDC recommends patients be tested twice to determine if they have recovered, health department officials say they are preserving tests for patients who are sick.

Instead, the Oklahoma State Department of Health identifies a person as recovered if they are currently not hospitalized or deceased and it has been 14 days since the onset of their symptoms or since they were diagnosed.

In this photo taken Tuesday, June 16, 2020, a Washington National Guard medic wears full protective equipment while explaining to a driver how to insert a swab into their nasal passage at a coronavirus test site in Yakima, Wash. The coronavirus pandemic is hitting Yakima County hard, with cases surging far faster in than in the rest of the state. The virus has caused turmoil in the farm and food processing industries, where some fearful workers staged wildcat strikes recently to demand that employers provide safer working conditions. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

State officials urge Oklahomans to stay away from ill patients and to frequently wash their hands. Also, avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

At this point, Americans are urged to practice ‘social distancing’ by staying in their homes as much as possible and not going out into a crowd.

The virus is mainly spread from person-to-person, and symptoms usually appear two to 14 days after exposure. Officials stress that the most common symptoms are fever, cough, and shortness of breath.

If you do become sick, you are asked to stay away from others. If you have been in an area where the coronavirus is known to be spreading or been around a COVID-19 patient and develop symptoms, you are asked to call your doctor ahead of time and warn them that you might have been exposed to the virus. That way, experts say, they have the ability to take extra precautions to protect staff and other patients.

Via Unsplash

LATEST STORIES: