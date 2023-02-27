NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – As the sun rose on Monday morning, residents and city leaders in Norman got a better idea of the extent of damage following a string of severe storms.

On Sunday evening, a line of severe storms produced damaging straight line winds and possible tornadoes.

Several homes and businesses across Norman were severely damaged, and crews are now working on cleanup efforts.

Chief Kevin Foster, with the Norman Police Department, says there are several homes, businesses, and schools that appear to have damage from the storm.

“With the light this morning, we have drones up helping us assess damage. Just want everyone to know just in case you see or hear them. That’s us surveying the damage with those drones,” Chief Foster said.

The areas that were impacted appear to stretch from a mile south of the river and I-35, heading northeast through the Classen and Hwy 9 area. It also continues northeast past Franklin and 120th.

Officials stress that there are multiple roadways that are still closed due to debris and downed power lines.

Drivers are being told to avoid the areas impacted so crews can work to clear the safety hazards and debris in an efficient manner.

Washington Elementary School and Reagan Elementary School canceled classes as a result of damage to the area.

Health officials at Norman Regional Hospital say 12 patients have been treated for injuries as a result of the storm. Fortunately, none of the injuries are considered life threatening.

At this point, Chief Foster says there are no immediate needs of donations of items are not necessary.

OG&E says there are approximately 3,000 residents in the Norman area still without power on Monday morning.