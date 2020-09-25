Officials: 1,200 new COVID-19 cases reported in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Health officials say the death toll connected to COVID-19 in Oklahoma is nearing 1,000.

On Friday, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state has had 82,520 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March.

That’s an increase of 1,276 cases in the past 24 hours, or a 1.6% increase.

Officials say there were 12 additional deaths, meaning the death toll now stands at 993.

Right now, officials say there are 590 people who are hospitalized with either a confirmed or presumptive case of COVID-19.

The breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma counties is as follows:

Adair: 609 (10 deaths) (473 recovered)

Alfalfa: 63 (39 recovered)

Atoka: 292 (1 death) (252 recovered)

Beaver: 53 (48 recovered)

Beckham: 375 (1 death) (179 recovered)

Blaine: 125 (1 death) (97 recovered)

Bryan: 925 (4 deaths) (745 recovered)

Caddo: 748 (20 deaths) (613 recovered)

Canadian: 2,178 (17 deaths) (1,770 recovered)

Carter: 546 (8 deaths) (464 recovered)

Cherokee: 1,060 (8 deaths) (823 recovered)

Choctaw: 317 (2 deaths) (271 recovered)

Cimarron: 24 (21 recovered)

Cleveland: 5,908 (70 deaths) (4,989 recovered)

Coal: 70 (63 recovered)

Comanche: 1,563 (13 deaths) (1,369 recovered)

Cotton: 68 (3 deaths) (60 recovered)

Craig: 500 (1 death) (383 recovered)

Creek: 1,121 (33 deaths) (950 recovered)

Custer: 655 (424 recovered)

Delaware: 736 (25 deaths) (603 recovered)

Dewey: 66 (1 death) (45 recovered)

Ellis: 10 (7 recovered)

Garfield: 1,604 (20 deaths) (1,264 recovered)

Garvin: 364 (5 deaths) (305 recovered)

Grady: 1,034 (11 deaths) (718 recovered)

Grant: 46 (34 recovered)

Greer: 108 (8 deaths) (86 recovered)

Harmon: 43 (40 recovered)

Harper: 29 (1 death) (24 recovered)

Haskell: 278 (4 deaths) (210 recovered)

Hughes: 293 (4 deaths) (253 recovered)

Jackson: 747 (10 deaths) (656 recovered)

Jefferson: 41 (37 recovered)

Johnston: 164 (4 deaths) (126 recovered)

Kay: 570 (13 deaths) (422 recovered)

Kingfisher: 339 (2 deaths) (302 recovered)

Kiowa: 75 (2 deaths) (56 recovered)

Latimer: 136 (2 deaths) (121 recovered)

Le Flore: 1,093 (17 deaths) (871 recovered)

Lincoln: 435 (10 deaths) (347 recovered)

Logan: 456 (1 death) (370 recovered)

Love: 172 (1 death) (146 recovered)

Major: 88 (1 death) (65 recovered)

Marshall: 180 (1 death) (157 recovered)

Mayes: 601 (11 deaths) (464 recovered)

McClain: 846 (7 deaths) (690 recovered)

McCurtain: 1,269 (34 deaths) (1,080 recovered)

McIntosh: 310 (5 deaths) (262 recovered)

Murray: 136 (1 death) (106 recovered)

Muskogee: 1,792 (22 deaths) (1,537 recovered)

Noble: 151 (2 deaths) (126 recovered)

Nowata: 142 (4 deaths) (122 recovered)

Okfuskee: 136 (4 deaths) (108 recovered)

Oklahoma: 17,556 (190 deaths) (15,018 recovered)

Okmulgee: 823 (7 deaths) (706 recovered)

Osage: 836 (13 deaths) (721 recovered)

Other: 62 (8 recovered)

Ottawa: 843 (6 deaths) (726 recovered)

Pawnee: 252 (3 deaths) (230 recovered)

Payne: 2,181 (6 deaths) (1,829 recovered)

Pittsburg: 920 (19 deaths) (690 recovered)

Pontotoc: 400 (3 deaths) (310 recovered)

Pottawatomie: 1,313 (10 deaths) (1,052 recovered)

Pushmataha: 154 (2 deaths) (132 recovered)

Roger Mills: 46 (1 death) (16 recovered)

Rogers: 1,816 (49 deaths) (1,450 recovered)

Seminole: 443 (6 deaths) (355 recovered)

Sequoyah: 857 (11 deaths) (680 recovered)

Stephens: 416 (5 deaths) (313 recovered)

Texas: 1,491 (8 deaths) (1,332 recovered)

Tillman: 90 (2 deaths) (76 recovered)

Tulsa: 16,683 (159 deaths) (15,040 recovered)

Wagoner: 1,455 (26 deaths) (1,266 recovered)

Washington: 983 (40 deaths) (886 recovered)

Washita: 76 (44 recovered)

Woods: 106 (36 recovered)

Woodward: 1,028 (1 death) (172 recovered).

A Nevada man was hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19 a second time.

In all, officials believe there are 12,616 active cases of COVID-19 across Oklahoma.

According to health department data on Friday, officials believe 68,911 Oklahomans have recovered from the virus.

Although the CDC recommends patients be tested twice to determine if they have recovered, health department officials say they are preserving tests for patients who are sick.

Instead, the Oklahoma State Department of Health identifies a person as recovered if they are currently not hospitalized or deceased and it has been 14 days since the onset of their symptoms or since they were diagnosed.

State officials urge Oklahomans to stay away from ill patients and to frequently wash their hands. Also, avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

At this point, Americans are urged to practice ‘social distancing’ by staying in their homes as much as possible and not going out into a crowd.

The virus is mainly spread from person-to-person, and symptoms usually appear two to 14 days after exposure. Officials stress that the most common symptoms are fever, cough, and shortness of breath.

If you do become sick, you are asked to stay away from others. If you have been in an area where the coronavirus is known to be spreading or been around a COVID-19 patient and develop symptoms, you are asked to call your doctor ahead of time and warn them that you might have been exposed to the virus. That way, experts say, they have the ability to take extra precautions to protect staff and other patients.

