Officials: 13 additional COVID-19 deaths reported in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Health experts say they believe more than 56,000 Oklahomans have recovered from COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

On Thursday, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state has had 66,700 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March.

That’s an increase of 771 cases in the past 24 hours, or a 1.2% increase.

Officials say there were 13 additional deaths, meaning the death toll stands at 876.

Right now, officials say there are 513 people who are hospitalized with either a confirmed or presumptive case of COVID-19.

The breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma counties is as follows:

Adair: 514 (10 deaths) (388 recovered)

Alfalfa: 20 (14 recovered)

Atoka: 172 (1 death) (131 recovered)

Beaver: 44 (44 recovered)

Beckham: 149 (1 death) (118 recovered)

Blaine: 92 (1 death) (71 recovered)

Bryan: 685 (3 deaths) (582 recovered)

Caddo: 619 (20 deaths) (523 recovered)

Canadian: 1,678 (13 deaths) (1,483 recovered)

Carter: 451 (8 deaths) (392 recovered)

Cherokee: 816 (7 deaths) (615 recovered)

Choctaw: 262 (2 deaths) (234 recovered)

Cimarron: 17 (14 recovered)

Cleveland: 4,757 (67 deaths) (3,749 recovered)

Coal: 63 (54 recovered)

Comanche: 1,345 (12 deaths) (1,216 recovered)

Cotton: 61 (2 deaths) (26 recovered)

Craig: 184 (1 death) (118 recovered)

Creek: 925 (25 deaths) (781 recovered)

Custer: 380 (326 recovered)

Delaware: 610 (22 deaths) (516 recovered)

Dewey: 27 (1 death) (19 recovered)

Ellis: 6 (6 recovered)

Garfield: 1,227 (16 deaths) (910 recovered)

Garvin: 290 (4 deaths) (252 recovered)

Grady: 620 (7 deaths) (508 recovered)

Grant: 30 (27 recovered)

Greer: 93 (8 deaths) (78 recovered)

Harmon: 40 (35 recovered)

Harper: 24 (18 recovered)

Haskell: 197 (4 deaths) (154 recovered)

Hughes: 249 (4 deaths) (205 recovered)

Jackson: 637 (9 deaths) (572 recovered)

Jefferson: 37 (33 recovered)

Johnston: 121 (3 deaths) (82 recovered)

Kay: 386 (12 deaths) (292 recovered)

Kingfisher: 292 (2 deaths) (254 recovered)

Kiowa: 55 (2 deaths) (42 recovered)

Latimer: 120 (2 deaths) (108 recovered)

Le Flore: 819 (12 deaths) (649 recovered)

Lincoln: 338 (9 deaths) (287 recovered)

Logan: 347 (1 death) (287 recovered)

Love: 138 (1 death) (104 recovered)

Major: 58 (1 death) (47 recovered)

Marshall: 144 (1 death) (126 recovered)

Mayes: 477 (10 deaths) (386 recovered)

McClain: 659 (4 deaths) (555 recovered)

McCurtain: 1,119 (31 deaths) (936 recovered)

McIntosh: 261 (4 deaths) (222 recovered)

Murray: 104 (1 death) (86 recovered)

Muskogee: 1,498 (18 deaths) (1,283 recovered)

Noble: 121 (2 deaths) (101 recovered)

Nowata: 118 (2 deaths) (95 recovered)

Okfuskee: 116 (3 deaths) (91 recovered)

Oklahoma: 14,713 (171 deaths) (12,913 recovered)

Okmulgee: 691 (5 deaths) (588 recovered)

Osage: 720 (13 deaths) (630 recovered)

Other: 16

Ottawa: 671 (4 deaths) (514 recovered)

Pawnee: 229 (3 deaths) (210 recovered)

Payne: 1,621 (5 deaths) (1,142 recovered)

Pittsburg: 675 (19 deaths) (559 recovered)

Pontotoc: 278 (3 deaths) (233 recovered)

Pottawatomie: 992 (9 deaths) (804 recovered)

Pushmataha: 134 (1 death) (125 recovered)

Roger Mills: 14 (1 death) (13 recovered)

Rogers: 1,484 (42 deaths) (1,238 recovered)

Seminole: 366 (5 deaths) (297 recovered)

Sequoyah: 663 (8 deaths) (545 recovered)

Stephens: 300 (4 deaths) (237 recovered)

Texas: 1,282 (7 deaths) (1,163 recovered)

Tillman: 74 (1 death) (64 recovered)

Tulsa: 14,764 (143 deaths) (12,977 recovered)

Wagoner: 1,290 (23 deaths) (1,121 recovered)

Washington: 896 (40 deaths) (753 recovered)

Washita: 45 (38 recovered)

Woods: 33 (26 recovered)

Woodward: 137 (90 recovered).

A Nevada man was hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19 a second time.

In all, officials believe there are 9,293 active cases of COVID-19 across Oklahoma.

According to health department data on Thursday officials believe 56,531 Oklahomans have recovered from the virus.

Although the CDC recommends patients be tested twice to determine if they have recovered, health department officials say they are preserving tests for patients who are sick.

Instead, the Oklahoma State Department of Health identifies a person as recovered if they are currently not hospitalized or deceased and it has been 14 days since the onset of their symptoms or since they were diagnosed.

State officials urge Oklahomans to stay away from ill patients and to frequently wash their hands. Also, avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

At this point, Americans are urged to practice ‘social distancing’ by staying in their homes as much as possible and not going out into a crowd.

The virus is mainly spread from person-to-person, and symptoms usually appear two to 14 days after exposure. Officials stress that the most common symptoms are fever, cough, and shortness of breath.

If you do become sick, you are asked to stay away from others. If you have been in an area where the coronavirus is known to be spreading or been around a COVID-19 patient and develop symptoms, you are asked to call your doctor ahead of time and warn them that you might have been exposed to the virus. That way, experts say, they have the ability to take extra precautions to protect staff and other patients.

